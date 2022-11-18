Trial of Nigerian pirate treated in Ghana hospital to begin next week in Copenhagen

A Copenhagen Court would commence trial of a Nigerian pirate, Lucky Ogenovo Francis who was wounded in a gun battle with Danish navy on patrol in the Gulf Guinea in December 2021.

The wounded man was brought to Ghana, admitted and treated at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema, where he was held under police guard and later flown to Denmark to face trial.

Francis, who was admitted on December 19, 2021 at the Tema hospital had surgery performed on him after he complained of severe pain.

He first appeared in court in the Danish capital, Copenhagen Friday January 7, 2022 charged with the attempted manslaughter of Danish soldiers.

He is accused of violating section 252, subsection of the Criminal Code. 1, for in association or by common understanding with several other persons who were on board a small boat, in a reckless manner to have caused imminent danger to the life and mobility of the Danish helicopter personnel, as one of the persons on board fired shots with an AK47 military rifle against the frigate Esbern Snare’s helicopter while it was in the air close to the boat.

The trial is now scheduled to begin on November 21, 2022 at the Copenhagen City Court. The main hearing would be held in four days, and a verdict is expected by November 25 or 28. He could face a jail term of about 18 months if found guilty.

The activities of pirates in the Gulf of Guinea have been on the rise, costing lives and causing financial losses to countries including Ghana.