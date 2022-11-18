Speaker has not given any directive banning phones in Parliament

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, says he has not given any directive banning phones in the Chamber of the House.

The Speaker issued the disclaimer to the false publication in a private newspaper of Thursday, November 17, 2022, titled “Bagbin bans phones in Parliament”.

Addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps in Accra, Speaker Bagbin said he had issued no such directive.

He noted that no member of Parliament had been stopped from using his or her phone in the Chamber.

“The Parliamentary Press Corps, who operate from the press gallery have equally not received any directive banning them from using their phones in the execution of their functions and Parliamentary reporting,” he said.

The Speaker said his Office remained accessible to the media for purposes of clarification on any issue of interest to them.

“We entreat all well-meaning Ghanaians to disregard the wrong and misleading publication, which sought to tarnish the Speaker’s image and reputation by the false claim in the headline.”

Source: GNA