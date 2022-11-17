Almost 2000 persons died in road accidents between January and October 2022

A total of 1,985 persons lost their lives through road accidents between January and October 2022, a Motor Accident Returns report from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has indicated.

The report said 1,564 of the casualties were males whilst 421 were females.

13,109 people sustained various degrees of injuries, involving 2,210 pedestrian knockdowns.

The report said it recorded 12,565 crashes from January to October 2022, involving 21,593 vehicles.

It said 7,307 commercial vehicles were involved in road crashes within the said period, with 9,735 of them being private vehicles and 4,551 motorcycles.

Comparing January to October 2022 to the same period in 2021, there has been a 6.61 per cent decrease in the number of cases reported and a 5.92 per cent decrease in vehicles involved in crashes.

There was a 10.31 per cent decrease in the number of pedestrian knockdowns this year, compared to the same period in 2021.

The number of persons killed from January to October 2022 reduced by 18.18 per cent as opposed to January to October, 2021.

There was a 0.33 per cent decrease in the number of persons injured through road crashes from January to October 2022, over the same period in 2021.

The number of commercial vehicles involved in road crashes from January to October 2022 also reduced by some 8.98 per cent in comparison to last year.

Private vehicles involved in road crashes from January to October 2022 decreased by 0.75 per cent and 11.03 per cent for motorcycles.

Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern regions were the top three regions to record the highest number of crashes from January to October this year.

Greater Accra experienced 4,618 crashes; Ashanti region recorded 2,886 crashes, whilst Eastern region had 1,288 crashes.

Upper West and Savanna (joint figure); North East and Oti regions recorded the three lowest numbers of crashes.

The Upper West and Savanna regions both had 82 crashes; the North-East Region recorded 48 incidents and Oti experienced 43 crashes.

Source: GNA