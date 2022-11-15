Upgrade Ningo-Prampram District into a Municipal status – DCE appeals 

Mr. Al-Latif Tetteh Amanor District Chief Executive, Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA) has appealed to the government through the Local Government Ministry to consider upgrading the District into a Municipal status.

He explained that the area had over the years increased in population, writing down that the last Population and Housing Census pegged Ningo-Prampram population figure at about 230,000.

Mr. Amanor made the remark during a stakeholders’ engagement organized in Prampram by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on corruption and its related issues.

He explained that due to the population increase, the District Assembly would have to solve many challenges with little support from the central government, a situation he said was affecting their Internally Generated Funds.

According to him, upgrading the district into a Municipal status would aid the Assembly to receive adequate funds from the central government to cater to it enormous challenges and expand the area through efficient and effective policies and programmes to the benefit of the people within the various communities in the area.

Mr. Amanor noted: “We cannot be solving municipal challenges with our limited resources as a district”.

The Ningo-Prampram District Assembly in the Greater Accra Region was carved out of the Dangme West District in June 2012 with a Legislative Instrument (LI)2132 with Prampram as its District Capital.

