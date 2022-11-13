None of US recalled shampoo products registered for use – FDA

None of the dry shampoo products recalled by the United States Food and Drugs Administration due to the presence of benzene has been registered for use in Ghana, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has said.

The product brands are Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI, and TRESemme dry shampoos manufactured by Unilever, North America, US.

The FDA in a statement signed by its Chief Executive Offer, Mrs Delese Mimi Darko, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Benzene was a known human carcinogen.

Humans are exposed to the chemical through inhalation, ingestion or through the skin.

Potentially, the chemical could cause cancers, including leukemia and some blood disorders, which could be life threatening, the statement said.

According to the Authority, the announcement from the US Food and Drugs Administration indicated that 70 per cent of the recalled brands showed definite levels of benzene.

Meanwhile the manufacturer of the products classified the presence of benzene as an error during the manufacturing process.

The FDA said its surveillance teams would continue to monitor the markets for any of the products.

“Please channel all your concerns and communication on the above through these contacts: 0551112224/5 or the email fda@fda.gov.gh,” the Authority directed.

Source: GNA