Veterans request for a military hospital in Western Region 

Some members of the Veterans Association of Ghana have asked the Government to build a specialized military hospital in the Western Region to cater for the medical needs of the aged soldiers.

The veterans argued that the Western Region had all the three wings of the Military command and other securities hence the need for the Government to build a facility to solely cater for the health needs of the veterans and save them from travelling to Accra to seek health care.

Chief Petty Officer Andrew Henry Morgan, who joined the Navy in 1967 entreated the Government to devise strategies to halt protocol recruitment, which he said was killing nationalism.

Speaking at the 77th Remembrance Day Service, the Chief Petty Officer said, “people should not be forced to join the Service to inspire humility and real service to humanity…these recruits who are aided hardly move to rules and regulations”.

The Remembrance Day had been marked each year to remind Ghanaians and the entire world of the special role these armed men played in the World War II and emphasizes the need to project love for country.

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, appreciated the veterans for their bravery to establish world peace and national security.

He said, “the country is very grateful for your enormous contributions even in retirement…this is what we want to encourage our youth to follow…focus, determination and commitment to succeed”.

Awulae Angama Tu Agyan, the Omanhene of Gwira, urged the current generation not to overly concentrate on what the adult population could do for them but also find out positive means of helping themselves to project the country’s growth.

Six wreaths were laid on behalf of the Government and the people of Ghana by the Western Regional Minister, as Garrison Commander Commodore Emmanuel Ayesu Kwafo laid one for the Armed forces, while DCOP Adusa Poku, the Western Regional Police Commander laid one on behalf of the security services.

Awulae Angama Tu Agyan, Omanhene of Gwira laid one for the Chiefs and people of the Western Region and Ex CPO1 Osei Bonsu Augustine and Ex Bombadeir Nikoe Francis laid for ex-servicemen and expatriates.

Prayers were said for the country, men in service, the retirees and all the faithful departed souls.

The ceremony also saw the old service men reliving their hay days with colourful march performances.

Source: GNA