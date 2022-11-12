Ghana government won’t use state funds to sponsor fans to World Cup – Minister

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports, has reiterated government’s stance not to use state resources to sponsor fans to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar considering the current economic challenges facing the country.

He made this statement yesterday when Gold Fields donated $300,000 to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to support Ghana’s participation at the Mundial.

“In view of the current situation our country finds itself in, government has decided it won’t be financing supporters to the World Cup. As we have already announced, interested Ghanaians desiring to travel to Qatar for the World Cup can do so through Kenpong Travel and Tour, the official travel agency appointed by the Ministry,” he said

He added that “the Ministry of Youth and Sports would continue to appeal to corporate Ghana and the private sector, to support and finance some Ghanaian fans to provide symbolic support for the Black Stars.

“As an alternative measure, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in collaboration with the Ghanaian Mission in Qatar, would mobilise Ghanaians and other Africans based in Qatar to provide support for the Black Stars.”

The sector Minister called on Ghanaians to render their unflinching support and cheer the Black Stars to victory as they battle in the biggest football showpiece in the world.

Ghana is drawn in Group H with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana would play Switzerland on November 17, in Abu Dhabi before traveling to Qatar for the World Cup.

The Black Stars would open their campaign against giants Portugal on Thursday, November 24, before playing Uruguay four days later and take on South Korea in the final group game on Friday, December 2.

Source: GNA