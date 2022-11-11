Systems analyst in court over theft

A systems analyst has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing GH¢341,233 belonging to Star Holiday Travel and Tour.

Charged with stealing, Diamond Dzokoto, pleaded not guilty.

The police said Dzokoto had refunded GH¢140,000 and same had been handed over to the complainant.

The Court presided over by Mrs Rosemary Baah Tosu has admitted Dzokoto to bail in the sum of GH¢200,000 with two sureties.

It also ordered the accused person to be reporting to the Police once a week.

The matter has been adjourned to December 13.

Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah told the court that the complainant (name withheld) was a representative of Holiday Travel and Tours.

The prosecution said the accused was a former employee of Travel Port and he resided at Ashaiman, Zenu.

It said in April 2021 the accused had contacted the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Star Holiday Travel and Tours, Mr Stephen Aboagye, where the complainant worked, saying he (accused) wanted to merge his company and issue flight tickets through his portal to some agents.

The prosecution said both parties agreed on the grounds that the accused would issue tickets two weeks and prepare invoice per the number of tickets issued within the period and make payment into the account of Star Holiday Travel and Tours.

It said later, the complainant and CEO of Star Holiday Travel and Tours detected that the proceeds of the tickets sold did not correspond with the accounts of the money in his company’s account.

The prosecution said the complainant and CEO called the accused and questioned him of the anomaly, but he could not offer any explanation.

In August 2021, the CEO conducted another forensic auditing and detected that the ticket amounting to GH¢341,233 had been issued and sold out without his consent and approval.

The prosecution said the CEO, therefore, stopped the accused from using his portal to issue flight tickets.

A report was made to the Police and the accused person was arrested.

During investigations, the accused in his caution statement, admitted the offence and refunded GH¢140,000 to the Police and same was handed over to the complainant.

Source: GNA