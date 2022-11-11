Saudi Arabia shall continue to support Ghana’s development – Ambassador Al-Rogi

The Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia shall continue to deepen its relations with Ghana and support the nation’s development in many spheres.

The two countries have had bolstering relations for a long time which has mutually benefited both countries.

This was disclosed by the Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Ghana, Meshal Handam Al-Rogi in Tamale during a two-day working visit to the Northern Region to make a presentation of educational and scholarship opportunities in the Royal Kingdom to the youth of Ghana and also donate gifts to selected institutions in the region.

According to him, the enviable position of Saudi Arabia as the powerhouse of the Middle East shall continue to show the way forward towards supporting the development of its key partners especially in the areas of education and infrastructure development.

He therefore encouraged interested Ghanaian young persons to visit www.studyinsaudi.moe.gov.sa to take advantage of the scholarships opportunities the Royal Kingdom was providing to Ghanaian students.

Ambassador Al-Rogi underscored the importance of knowledge in contemporary development and appealed to the Ghanaian youth to make the pursuit of knowledge an important objective in their lives.

He also visited prominent leaders in the region including the Northern Regional Chief Imam Alhaji Abdul-Salam Ahmed, the Leader of Nuriya Islamic Institute Sheikh Ibrahim Basha, the leader of the Anbariyya Islamic Institute, Sheikh Saeed Abubakar Zakaria, and Dr Abdurrab Nabi Umar of Nahda Islamic Institute.

The Islamic leaders thanked the ambassador for his extraordinary gesture and strives in deepening the Saudi-Ghana relations. They also prayed for Allah’s continued blessings for both countries and its leaders.

He presented messages of goodwill to the leaders and praised their efforts in supporting the human development of the North by training thousands of students and also producing many scholars who are contributing in diverse ways in the development of Ghana.

The Ambassador was accompanied by his special assistant Mr. Yahaya Sulemana Tuntumba, an Islamic scholar.

Source: GNA