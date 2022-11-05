GFA to set up legends fund to support retired footballers  

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will set up a ‘Legends fund’ to provide support for retired football legends and to protect their activities beyond the pitch.

This was revealed by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku during the dinner with the Legends event on Saturday.

According to the President, the GFA was very keen on matters that relate to player welfare and would do everything within its powers to pursue an agenda that would protect players beyond their activities on the pitch.

“The Retired National Football Association of Ghana (RENFAG) and the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) exist to not only think about themselves but to seek and promote the welfare of players who have sacrificed for our dear country,” he said.

“Without players, we would not be at the World Cup. Without players the world will not from the 20th of November, be looking at a country called Ghana.

“It is the players who are the main actors of the football industry for which reason it is important for us to be interested in the welfare of our players.

“I am happy to say that through the blessings I have received from the Executive Council, the GFA is going to set up the Legends fund. The GFA will set up the Legends fund and provide a seed money for the Legends fund and ensure that we have a capable team who would continue to work towards looking for funding to protect and to support our Legends in this country.

“We will be meeting on a platform similar to this to officially launch the Legends fund and on that platform all the small details involved in the Legends fund would be made public and this may include monthly stipends to players who have sacrificed for our dear country.

“It is important for all of us to continue to show interest in the welfare of our players and the Football Association is very much interested in pursuing an agenda that will protect players beyond their activities on the pitch.” President Simeon-Okraku added.

Source: GNA