Man jailed six months for stealing iPhone 

Michael Saaba, a 28-year- old mason who stole an iPhone 13 pro max valued at GH¢10,000 and withdrew money on the phone wallet, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Appearing before the Kaneshie District Court, Saaba pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing.

A relation known as Naana Kweti Adilla had given his iPhone to the accused to withdraw GH¢1,000 from his Momo wallet at vender nearby.

Saaba absconded with the phone and managed to withdraw GH¢1,800 on the Momo wallet.

The court presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye convicted Saaba on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

The facts as narrated by Chief Inspector Florence Nartey were that the complainant was a trader and Saaba, her nephew.

They all reside in the same house at Orisco, near Dansoman, Accra.

The prosecution said on September 27, this year, the complainant gave her iphone13 pro max to Saaba to withdraw GH¢1,000 from her mobile money account at a nearby vendor.

It said Saaba after taking the phone from the complainant, “vanished into thin air”.

On September 28, this year the complainant detected that the remaining GH¢800 on her Momo wallet had also been withdrawn.

The prosecution said a report was made to the Police and on October 26, this year, Saaba’s cousin known as Amina spotted him at Ashaiman and caused his arrest.

In Saaba’s investigation caution statement, he admitted the offence.

The prosecution said Saaba indicated that it was his friends who helped him withdraw all the money from the complainant’s mobile money account.

Source: GNA