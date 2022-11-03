Exporters, manufacturers in Northern Region sensitised on NEDS, AfCFTA

A day’s workshop to sensitise exporters and manufacturers on the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS) and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) has been held in Tamale.

The workshop was to help coordinate activities, which had the potential to propel growth in the non-traditional export sector.

It was organised by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) on the theme: “Driving Exports through the Implementation of National Export Development Strategy.”

Mr Seidu Saaka Bakari, the Northern Regional Director of GEPA, making a presentation during the workshop, said the NEDS demonstrated the government’s commitment to help transform the economy from raw materials based to an industrial value addition export-led economy.

He said it was also to boost the economy, increase revenue, create jobs and promote local production in the manufacturing sector of the economy.

Mr Bakari appealed to the citizenry to support the local industry by patronising made in Ghana products to help strengthen the currency and stabilise the economy.

Dr Farid Arthur, National Coordinator of AfCFTA, who was represented at the event, said AfCFTA was to help create a borderless market for African countries to promote trade amongst them.

He said a roadmap for the national policy framework would enable trade facilitation, expedite the process and enhance capacities.

Mr Ahmed Yakubu Mohammed, Sagnarigu Municipal Chief Executive, said the NEDS would create opportunities for the private sector as well as build the needed human capital for industrial export and development.

Madam Zakaria Adam Laceera, Chief Executive Officer of Yumzaa Enterprise, commended GEPA for the engagement and appealed to the government to implement policies and programmes that would enhance business activities in the country.

Source: GNA