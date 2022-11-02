Ofosu-Ampofo suspends campaign in honour of his late mother

Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended his re-election campaign activities following the demise of his mother Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, he said “Dear Comrades, it is with a heavy heart that I write to announce the passing of the matriarch and rock of my family, my dear mother, Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu”.

“In one of the darkest moments in my life and that of my family, I am not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts.

“In view of this, I am temporarily suspending all campaign activities as together with the rest of the family, we reflect and mourn the passing of the woman who shaped our very beings.”

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo on behalf of his family and himself, thanked all those who had reached out to them with encouragement and those who had spared thoughts and prayers in the difficult times; saying “let’s keep hope alive”.

Source: GNA