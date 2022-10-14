Can Ghanaians build an online gaming career?

Do you want to build a career in online gaming? Discover how easy it is to do this in Ghana and your job role options, including professional gaming.

The video gaming market in Ghana has exploded in recent years. Much of this growth has been created by more accessible access to game consoles in the country. Mobile gaming rates have also increased. This increase has been brought about by technological developments, as discussed in an article from GSMA. According to eSports analytics experts Newzoo, 27% of the population of Ghana is actively involved in gaming.

The population growth in Ghana is a significant factor in increasing gaming levels. Over the next 30 years, around 50% of the country’s population will be under 24. Given the prevalence of gaming interest in young people, it seems Ghana will continue to be successful. The question is, “Will these young people in Ghana be able to make a career from online gaming?” It’s an interesting topic that requires closer attention.

The most obvious way for a young person in Ghana to attempt to make a career in gaming is to become a professional gamer. However, this isn’t easy to do now as eSports is still at a relatively primitive level in Ghana. This situation doesn’t mean it’s impossible to make money from gaming, as Ghanaian-Nigerian streamer Ritalucia Henry-Andoh has proven. She earns around $100 monthly from streaming her gaming content and commentating. It’s certainly not easy to make significant earnings in this way, as you can see from EsportsEarnings, a list of Ghana’s highest earners from gaming, which shows how limited money-making potential is right now.

However, that’s not the end of the story. As the video game market continues to grow, gaming companies are likely to invest in Ghana. This investment will be in terms of developing the gaming industry and in increasing the amount of eSports competitions for gamers to compete in. Until that happens, there are already competitive gaming opportunities for casino gaming enthusiasts to compete in tournaments for games such as Texas Hold ’em Poker. These tournaments take place in major land-based casino strongholds such as Accra and online. There are many online casinos where players can practice their poker game, as well as enjoy some fun gambling games between sessions. With so many sites to choose from worldwide, it can be hard to pick where to play. Finding the best site can be tricky, but there are some things to look out for that indicate quality, such as a gaming licence from a recognised authority – such as the Malta Gaming Authority, and fast payouts that ensure you get your money within minutes. There is also a wide range of offers to take advantage of, such as a $1000 matched deposit bonus + 200 free spins or a $1650 deposit bonus + 300 free spins! Using sites like CasinoReviews is the best way to find reputable online casinos, whether you’re looking to practice your poker game for competitions or just enjoy some fun casino games. It’s certainly possible for Ghanaians to make money from various types of gaming but building a career is likely to be easier in the future.

This situation doesn’t mean that a career in the Ghanaian gaming industry is not possible currently. There are several options to consider. For example, a gaming software developer can hope to earn around $447 per month. It’s also possible to put a love of gaming to good use by becoming a games tester. People starting in this role can expect to earn around $10-£15 per hour. That’s a decent amount of money to make for doing something you love. Away from the technical and physical gaming side of the industry, it’s possible for individuals to forge a career with the Gaming Commission of Ghana. The object of this organisation is to regulate and monitor games of chance in Ghana. It’s also involved with optimising revenue collection from related activities, as seen from the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it recently signed with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). The Gaming Commission of Ghana regularly advertises vacancies for people to develop careers in administration, finance, and audit.

It’s clear that building a career in online gaming in Ghana is not currently that easy if the aim is to be a professional gamer. However, opportunities in this area will likely increase as more companies invest in Ghana’s gaming industry and tournaments. In the meantime, it’s possible to develop a career in other industry-related roles such as game development and testing, administration, and audit.