Atlantic Lithium supports Okyir Festival with GH¢10,000.00

The Anomabo Traditional Council has received GH¢10,000.00 cash from Atlantic Lithium, a mineral exploration and development company, to support the ongoing Okyir Festival.

The donation formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to assist developmental works and projects within its catchments area.

The weeklong festival is on the theme: “Education and Discipline, Tool for Development.”

Madam Veritas Ebiyatakyih, an Environmentalist with Atlantic Lithium, who presented the cash to the Festival Planning Committee, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to ensuring the sustenance of festivals within the Mfantseman Municipality to promote tourism and attract investment.

Mr Peter Mensah, the Vice Chairperson of the Committee, expressed gratitude to the company for the support adding that the Okyir Festival aimed at deepening cordial relationships among families and friends and promote the growth of the traditional area.

Source: GNA