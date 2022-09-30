Chinese national arrested for causing harm to co-worker at Takoradi

The police have arrested a Chinese national for using an offensive weapon to cause harm to his Ghanaian co-worker at a construction site at Kweikuma, a suburb of Takoradi, in the Western Region.

A news brief from the police said preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect, Xue Hue, on September 28, 2022, allegedly attacked the victim, a mason, working with a construction company at Kweikuma, with a knife and inflicted a cut on his neck.

It said the victim had since been treated and discharged.

The brief said meanwhile, the suspect was in custody assisting investigation and would be put before court on September 30, 2022.

Source: GNA