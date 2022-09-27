Papavi Hogbedetor to be laid to rest Saturday, October 30

Mr. Charles Kormi Kudjordjie, leader of Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), a separatist group fighting for independence, will be buried on Saturday, October 30, 2022, in his hometown, Xavi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The 88-year-old retired teacher, a historian, anthropologist, educationist, author, and a musician, died at the St Paul’s Hospital Limited at Akatsi in October last year, a day before a scheduled meeting with the National Peace Council.

Mr. Kenneth Kudjordjie, son of the deceased, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that plans were afoot to ensure a befitting burial for his late father.

He said funeral arrangements for the departed soul will commence with a family wake-keeping at his residence in Ho on Thursday, October 27 which will be preceded by a pre-burial service at the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church, Dela Parish on Friday, October 28 after which the body would be conveyed to his hometown for another wake-keeping and later be interred on Saturday, October 30 after another burial service at Xavi EP School Park.

The late ‘Papavi Hogbedetor’ as was popularly known, until his demise, sought to have the Volta Region and some other parts of the country which he referred to as Western Togoland.

In November 2019, Papavi Hogbedetor declared the Volta region as an independent Western Togoland state at a public gathering held in Ho in the Volta Region.

He was later arrested on July 28, 2021, at his private residence in Ho in the Volta Region and was subsequently granted a GH¢6000 bail by a Ho High Court on health grounds.

He was born on June 3, 1933, at Ave Afiafenyigba in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region.

He left behind a wife, 13 children and 40 grandchildren.

Source: GNA