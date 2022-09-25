Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly plants fruit trees at Apremdo barracks  

The Sekondi – Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has organised a fruit tree planting exercise at the Myoyaung Barracks in Apremdo under the Twin-cities in Sustainable Partnership Project.

The three-year project being run by the Assembly with a component for tree planting in homes, institutions and public places would contribute to fighting climate change and in securing urban food security.

Mr Abdul Mumin Issah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, during the exercise at the barracks, told Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Atobrah Bondah, the Commander, that the move was also to make the city very environmentally friendly and promote eating fruits.

The move also supports the government’s Green Ghana Agenda to address environmental degradation, food security and the adverse effects of climate change on livelihoods at community level, the MCE added.

Mr. Isaac Aidoo, the Project Coordinator, said one component of the Project was the planting of more than 10,000 fruit tree seedlings targeting schools, health facilities, government institutions, communities as well as homes.

The focus of the Project in the next three years would be to strengthen transnational cooperation and enhancing the capacity of implementing cities to address the challenges of urban sprawl, unemployment and climate change in accordance with the 2030 on Sustainable Development.

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Atobrah Bondah, the sector Commander, was grateful for the exercise which he described as the beginning of a working relationship and partnership.

“We are most of the time here at the barracks waiting for your call to work together for holistic development of the country and we are happy that the City head have shown the way”, he added.

Lt Col. Bondah said environmental conservation was also paramount on the list of the military and said the exercise was timely and in order.

Source: GNA