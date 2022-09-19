1,487 km roads constructed in Eastern Region since 2017 – Minister

Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, says the Government has completed 1,487.6 kilometres of road in the Eastern Region since 2017.

He said a total of 5, 404 kilometres of road were undergoing construction out of 7,147.19. kilometres in the region.

The Minister said this at a meet-the-press session in Accra.

Mr Acheampong said the Government had also undertaken infrastructure projects in education, including the construction of classrooms and dormitory blocks.

He said that had led to increase in school enrolment in the region, adding that, the Region currently had student population of 950,926.

On health, he said the Government had fully completed the construction of the Somanya Government Hospital and that the new Eastern Regional Hospital was 46 per cent complete.

The Minister said seven hospitals were under construction in the region as part of government’s Agenda 111 hospital project.

He said 744,882 persons had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the region, with 1,073,58 having at least one dose of vaccination.

He said the region recorded two cases of monkey virus, and that the persons had recovered fully.

Mr Acheampong said 359, 544 farmers had benefitted from the Planting for Food and Jobs programme with 3,826,812 tree crops seedlings distributed to farmers under the Planting for Exports and Rural Development programme.

Source: GNA