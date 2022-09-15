OUE, UCC to hold African Diaspora’s Education Summit in Cape Coast

All is set for the All-African Diaspora Education Summit to commemorate the 700 years anniversary of Mansa Musa’s Journey.

The weeklong summit to be held at UCC from Monday, September 19 to Saturday, September 24 will be on the theme: “Reclaiming African Sovereignty through African-Centered Education; Pushing Excellence as a Mantra in Everything Africa and African through the Right Education.”

It is under the auspices of the Obokese University of Excellence (OUE) in partnership with the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and African American Education Network Development.

The platform will be used to honour the Government of Ghana policy initiative named “Beyond the Return” that calls on the global African family to return home and participate in the rebuilding process.

It is expected to bring together more than 450 diasporians from across America and other countries, professors, and other high-profile personalities to take a critical look at the African educational system and structure to make recommendations to policymakers and see the way forward.

Among the personalities to grade the occasion are Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education; Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, Omanhen of Abeadze Traditional Area; Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area and Dr Edward Bush, President Consumer River College, California, United States.

Others are Professor Nyarkoh Boampong, the Vice-Chancellor, UCC; Dr Anthony Brownder, d renowned historian and archeologist; Dr Julianne Malveaux, renowned author; Mr. Lasana Motep, lead consultant, Hotep Consultancy and Rabbi Halevi Kohain, Executive Director, PANAFEST Foundation and among others.

Nana Obokese Ampah II, the Apagyahen of Asebu State in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said it was time to network, educate and grow Ghana and Africa abroad.

The Obokese Foundation and partners believed that it was imperative as a people to capture the moment to redefine the value systems and bring back the African way of life that was embedded in excellence.

That, he noted, was exhibited to the world some 700 years ago by the great king Mansa Musa of whom the summit will celebrate.

He said an opportunity will be created for African leaders to collectively deliberate, bring out ideas and innovation that could help develop and change the African story.

Nana Ampah called on the African Diasporians to take advantage of the opportunity to hear forward-thinking keynote speakers and network with influential attendees and to experience unique and inspiring beauty of the country and the Continent as a whole.

Source: GNA