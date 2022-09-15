GFA secures a $250,000 sponsorship deal from Access Bank for Division One League

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has secured a one-year sponsorship deal worth $250,000 from Access Bank Ghana as headline sponsor of the Division One League (DOL).

The partnership, worth $250,000 would be invested in the lower-tier competition to support the various clubs and ensure the growth of the league.

Per the deal, the Bank would also provide overdrafts and loan facilities for the clubs and vehicle finance loans to equip clubs in running the affairs of the teams.

Access Bank would be the official bank of the GFA, and all DOL clubs, players, and officials are expected to open an account with the bank.

Speaking at the signing on Tuesday at the GFA headquarters, Mr. Olumide Olatunji, the Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana shared his delight in partnering with the GFA in a bid to develop and make the league more attractive.

According to him, most of the prominent footballers around the world are beneficiaries of the various Division One sides, hence the need to grow the league to produce more talents for Ghana.

Mr. Olatunji stated that “this was a good time to promote football in Ghana as the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaches and champion the “Bring Back the Love” initiative by the GFA.”

He assured the various clubs in the DOL that Access Bank would do its best to make the partnership a successful one.

“I finally call on Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars and support them in the upcoming world cup tournament,” he added.

Mr. Kurt Okraku, the President of the GFA said, “When I assumed office, I said I was not going to do business with any bank that is not prepared to invest in football, and today, we have Access Bank.

“Our new partner has the vision to become the world’s most respected African bank, as such, it seeks to empower key sectors of our economy for example sports and football.”

Mr. Okraku thanked Access Bank for trusting and believing in the GFA to invest in the Division One League as they seek to develop football in Ghana.

Mr. Kenneth Thompson, the Vice Chairman of the DOL Board thanked the GFA and Access Bank for coming together to develop the league.

The 2022 Division One League is set to kick off on September 30.

Source: GNA