GTA launches “Tourism Month” 2022 in Accra

The Ghana Tourism Authority on Wednesday launched this year’s Tourism Month celebration with the call on Ghanaians to continue patronizing and promoting domestic tourism for desired benefits.

Apart from the economic benefits, tourism serves as a vehicle to present Ghana’s unique cultural, historical and environmental heritage to the international community and educate Ghanaians about their own heritage. Moreover, tourism generates revenue, provides jobs and employment to the youth of the country.

Mr Ekow Sampson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Technical, GTA said September was earmarked as the “Tourism Month” in Ghana by the GTA to encourage the patronage of prominent festivals, events, tourist sites and attractions in the country.

He said the month, set to coincide with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), World Tourism Day celebration, was also to recognise the critical roles domestic tourism plays in growing an inclusive and sustainable tourism economy.

Mr Sampson noted that government was currently pursuing quality tourism development that is internationally competitive and compatible with Ghana’s social values and environmental settings.

“The upgrade and renovation of various tourist sites and attractions across the country through the Ghana Tourism Development Project of the World Bank, has a positive effect on visitations of both domestic and international tourists to these sites and attractions.”

He called on tourism private sector bodies, trade associations to continue supporting the various initiatives by the GTA to ensure that Ghana became a hub for sustainable development of tourism and the preferred tourism destination in the West African Sub-region, and to come on board to celebrate September, the Tourism Month.

Madam Roberta Dowson Amoah, Director, Marketing, GTA, said activities lined up for the celebration include Oguaa Fetu Afahye from September 1 to 4, Asogli Yam Festival September 1 to 10, Ahobaa Kese Festival on September 10, Kobina Festival September 1 to 30, Lelkebi Yam Festival, Septer 3, and Odwira Festival from September 12 to18.

Other activities include Miss Tourism 2022, Explosion of Joy, September 3, Tourism Fitness Day Health Walk, September 17, Fun and Fly Paragliding Festival in Atibie and Special tours from September 21 to 25, Global Citizens Event and third King of the Mountains Cycling Championship on September 25, and the UNWTO World Tourism Day celebration on September 27.

Source: GNA