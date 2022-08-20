Leave Otto Addo to make his selections – GFA

Dr. Tony Aubynn, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has urged Ghanaians to allow the technical handlers of the Black Stars to select players fit for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.

He told the GNA Sports that, the Head Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo should be left to name his squad for the biggest football competition without any influence.

This follows the recent debate over the inclusion of former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan, who has six goals to his credit at the World Cup.

He said, though he was delighted Gyan had started training to avail himself for selection, the decision to invite him should be the sole responsibility of the technical team.

Dr. Aubynn said, “For me I was delighted to hear that, everybody wants to see Asamoah Gyan revenge against Uruguay, but it should be the Asamoah Gyan who is in top shape and fit to play”.

According to him, Gyan’s decision to re-join the Black Stars was seen to be part of his aspirations, which could be achieved only if he meets the requirements of the team.

The GFA EXCO member added that it would be a delight to see the striker return to the Black Stars in his best form having missed out in the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

The 36-year-old striker made his last appearance for the Ghana in the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

He represented Ghana at the World Cup in 2006, 2010 and 2014 and holds the record of the only African player with most goals at the tournament.

The former Sunderland forward hope to make Addo’s squad in this year’s global showpiece to mark his fourth appearance.

Source: GNA