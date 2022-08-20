Ghana to host the 2022  “Emerging Arts Scenes ll” in Africa Conference

The International Theatre Institute (ITI), Ghana under the auspices of the National Commission on Culture will host the Second edition of the 2022 “Emerging Arts Scenes” in Africa Conference in Accra.

The Conference to be held from September 25 to September 30, 2022, is aimed at strengthening the artistic and technical capacities of performing artists in Africa and thus facilitate their access to the world stage.

The event will he held at the Alliance Francaise, Ghana Academy of Art and Science and the Community Youth Cultural Center.

Dr Akosua Abdallah, the Chairperson of the Ghana Center of ITI, told the Ghana News Agency ahead of the launch of the Conference that the event would bring together participants for eight days in Accra, Ghana.

She said it was a training and capacity building project for young African practitioners in different sectors of living arts without forgetting the technical (sound and light control, etc.)

The Chairperson said a total of 75 young practitioners from 25 Africa countries had been selected following a call for applications, to take part in the various workshops.

“With high-level trainers from Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas,” she added.

This educational event will bring together participants from African Centres from the following countries, including Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Ivory Coast, Egypt, and Ghana.

Others are Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Chad, Togo, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

She said the conference was aimed at strengthening their artistic capacities in (physical theatre, theatrical staging, choreography creation) and techniques (sound and light creation).

All the artists will participate in a round table on the theme: “The theatrical experience of different regions of the world”, and Selling the live Art, led by renowned Ghanaian playwright, director, actor and motivational speaker Uncle Ebo Whyte of Roverman Productions.

The artistic practitioners will also participate in shows and take initiatives in terms of creation, production, and co-production.

The Chairperson said the conference will also provide very high-level training activities in

the artistic, technical, and administrative fields related to the performing and visual arts.

She said the expected results at the end of the event would include an effective participation of (75) young men and women from 25 regions of Africa in the different activities offered by the conference.

She said it would provide a better knowledge of the various theatrical experiences and practices around the world, exchanges between different young artists and seasoned professionals and the construction of a sharing network between the different attendees.

Source: GNA