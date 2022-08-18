Home / Sports / Qatar Legacy Ambassador Samuel Eto’o visits Ghana

Qatar Legacy Ambassador Samuel Eto’o visits Ghana

6 mins ago Sports Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn
Samuel Etoo

A Qatar Legacy Ambassador Samuel Eto’o and the Supreme Committee and Legacy delegation are visiting Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana – the sub-Saharan African countries competing in the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Qatar.

The visit is to engage with the Football Federations, football supporters, and media on preparations towards the World Cup.

This fan tour presents an opportunity to engage the passionate, vibrant African fans, who have been steadfast in their support of Qatar and celebrate the uniqueness of the First Arab World Cup.

Samuel Eto’o is a well-known, well-respected continental hero and a former player, his presence celebrates Africa, African teams, and their fans and creates a narrative linking Africa to the tournament and Qatar as host.

For many teams and fans, it is the first time they will have played in Qatar, therefore we seek to relay information about the country and the unique experience they will have during the tournament.

Local fans and media representatives will be able to get the most up-to-date information about the unique Qatar 2022 hosting concept, tournament readiness, accommodation, Hayya (fan ID), fan experience, and other relevant topics.

The African legend is expected in Accra on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Whiles in Ghana, Samuel Etoo and the Supreme Committee delegation will call on the President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku on Friday, August 19 in Accra to discuss issues of mutual benefit.

The former Inter Milan and Barcelona forward will be on the Morning show of Peace FM with Kwame Sefa Kayi – to hold some fan engagement programs and media activities on TV3 and Joy FM as part of the build-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Paul Amoah breaks Ghana’s 48-year medal drought at Commonwealth Games 200m race

Joseph Paul Amoah grabbed a bronze medal for Ghana in the 200m race at the 2022 Commonwealth …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved

Share

Powered by WP Socializer