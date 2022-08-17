Raila Odinga rejects Kenya election results

Share this with more people!

Kenya opposition, Raila Odinga has rejected the results of presidential elections announced Monday, after a tightly contested poll which was narrowly won by incumbent Deputy President William Ruto.

The 77-year-old long-time opposition politician described the results as “null and void”. “We totally without reservation reject the presidential election results,” he said.

Mr Odinga has accused the Chair of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of “blatant disregard of the constitution.”

Four members of the seven-member IEBC publicly dissociated themselves from the results soon after it was declared Monday, telling reporter they have nothing to do with an ‘opaque’ result. However they did not offer any explanations for their decision.

Observers say the results are likely to be challenged in court