CCST initiates study to develop smart organic fertilizers in Ghana

5 mins ago

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) College of Science and Technology (CCST) has begun a progressive study to develop smart organic fertilizers for small and medium scale farmers in the country.

The Soil Resources Management Department of the College at Kwadaso in Kumasi is leading the studies to help provide nutrient fortified and briquette compost to farmers to maximize crop yield at a reduced cost, while safeguarding the environment.

Professor Mark Appiah, the President of CCST, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said the current geopolitical situation in Europe had resulted in shortage of global inorganic fertilizer supply from Russia and Ukraine.

He explained that the condition had led to scarcity of inorganic fertilizer in Ghana and threatened agriculture and food security.

The objective of the study is to come out with fortified compost resources with the required macro and micronutrients for crop production, develop briquetted compost for ease and accurate application in crop production.

The production of smart organic fertilizers will also enhance nutrient use efficiency and promote the use of compost by farmers.

Prof. Appiah, highlighting the impacts of the study on Ghana’s economy, said it would maximize and sustain crops production through smart organic fertilizer use and reduce the pollution associated with the inappropriate disposal of organic waste as well as reducing mineral fertilizer imports.

He added that the Department of Plant Resources Development at Fumesua was also identifying high yielding and stabilizing maize hybrids under low and high nitrogen growing environments.

This study, according to Prof. Appiah, would prevent excessive use of nitrogen fertilizer and reduce the release of nitrous oxide (a greenhouse gas).

That would mitigate the effect of climate change.

It would also reduce the production cost of farmers, especially in an era where fertilizer prices are very high on the market.

Source: GNA

