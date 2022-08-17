Home / General News / Canadian High Commissioner bids farewell to Speaker of Parliament

Canadian High Commissioner bids farewell to Speaker of Parliament

4 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Madam Katie Csaba, the outgoing Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, has called on Speaker Alban Kingsford Bagbin at the Parliament House in Accra to inform him about the end of her ambassadorial work in Ghana.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the call was also to affirm, strengthen and continue the relations between Ghana and Canada.

Speaker Bagbin expressed his appreciation to the High Commissioner for the visit and prayed the relations between the two countries continued to be strengthened.

Canada had partnered Ghana with the sole aim of developing the country through agriculture, water, and sanitation, among other things, which had yielded results, he said.

Source: GNA

