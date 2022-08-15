UEW opens two new Distance and e-Learning Centers

Share this with more people!

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW), as part of its Distance and e-Learning (CoDel), has opened two new study centres at Jachie Pramso and the Ghana Military Academy and Training School in Accra to help offer quality accessible education across the country.

It is part of the university’s structured programmes to open opportunities to applicants to earn their degree without necessarily, leaving the comfort of their homes and making an effort to increase experience.

Professor Mawutor Avoke, Vice Chancellor of UEW who disclosed this at the matriculation of freshmen and women admitted to the College of Distant and e-Learning (CODel) for 2021-2022 academic year, said 42 centres had so far been established by UEW.

He stated that, at the close of application, a total of 10,136 were admitted and out of the number, 4,077 were male representing 40.22 percent, while the remaining 6,059 were female representing 59.78 percent.

According to the V C, 711 of the enrolled students were pursuing Diploma programmes representing 7.02 percent and 3,639 Degree programmes, representing 35.90 percent

“A total of 185 and 12 students from Teshie Military Academy and Jachie Pramso study centres, are the first batch of students among others who have been enrolled on the undergraduate distance education for 2021-2022 academic year,” he indicated.

Prof Avoke, further announced that, the university had invested in optical mark Reader (OMR), Technology for efficient processing of Examination tasks as Management believed it will help in the timely release of their quiz and examination results.

Advising the matriculants, he said, education continued to be the most efficient means to promote socio-economic transformation, hence UEW facilitators will through creative ways train the nation’s teachers to give their best.

“At the Centre of your academic success and development is the role of information technology because of what the College does and stands for.

“As result, I strongly advise you to acquire relevant digital skills and equipment to leverage technology and digitalization in your quest to achieve excellence, because many of you are pursuing your education while working,” he added.

Source: GNA