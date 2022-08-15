PAC ends zonal public hearing in Tamale

Share this with more people!

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has ended its Zonal Public sittings in Tamale with an advice to public institutions to streamline their activities to meet the expectations of the Auditor General.

The six-day sitting considered the 2019 Auditor General’s Report on Pre-Universities in the Northern, North East, Upper East, Upper West and the Savana Regions.

The Committee also assessed Reports of the Auditor-General on Management and Utilisations of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) and other statutory funds for the year ended 31st December 2019.

A statement issued from the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament said the PAC also analysed infractions cited by the Auditor General in its 2019 Report and queried the specific institutions accordingly.

Among them were cash irregularities, unsupported payments, failure to commit expenditure on the GIFMIS Platform, and over-utilisation of the DACF on recurrent expenditures.

Two technical universities and pre-universities were cited in the Auditor-General’s Reports owing to some financial irregularities related to outstanding loans, staff debtors, cash irregularities, misapplication of funds, non-retirement of imprest, unapproved expenditures, non-payment of Internally Generated Funds into the Consolidated Fund, and payroll irregularities.

Some institutions were also referred to the Attorney-General’s Office for prosecution while others refunded the money misappropriated prior to appearing before the Public Accounts Committee.

The Committee has since left Tamale to Sunyani to engage related institutions concerning the Auditor-General’s Report.

Source: GNA