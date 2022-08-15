Ofankor-Nsawam Road: Compensation will be paid soon – Minister

Share this with more people!

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, says the Ministry is working on a compensation package for persons affected by the rehabilitation of the Ofankor-Nsawam road.

He said though government had already paid some persons affected the project, others were yet to be compensated.

The Minister, who did not give estimates as to how much government was going to pay as compensation, said a significant number of people would be affected by the project.

“President Akufo-Addo’s government doesn’t do things haphazardly, so all those properties that are to be affected have already been identified and some work has been done already.

“The Ministry through the Agency is working with the Land Valuation Board and have done a lot of work so we know properties to be affected, we know the people involved and we have the estimates, so payment is going to be effected,” he assured.

The Minister disclosed this in an interview with the media after inspecting work on the project over the weekend.

Rehabilitation work on the 33.4km Ofankor-Nsawam stretch, which forms part of the Accra-Kumasi road network, commenced in July this year.

The project, which will last for two years, is expected to be ready by July 2024.

Funded by the government, the project is being undertaken by Maripoma Enterprise Limited at GH¢342.48 million.

The currently two-lane dual carriageway road will have three lanes, with service lanes, one main interchange and three overpasses, when completed.

It will also have adequate drainage structure, traffic signs and road markings.

Mr Amoako-Atta said the road was dear to the heart of government as its completion would enhance trade between Ghana and some neighbouring countries, because it would serve as a vital link for Ghana and neighbouring landlocked countries.

“People have been spending as long as four hours between Nsawam and Pokuase, particularly at Amasaman and it is unacceptable. So, government wants to make sure that this hardship is mitigated,” said Mr Amoako-Atta.

The Ofankor-Nsawam section of the National Route Six (N6) serves as a major arterial road for communities in the Ga West Municipal Assembly, Pokuase, Amasaman, Medie, Sarpeiman, among others.

It also serves as a vital link for trade between Ghana and its neighbouring landlocked countries- Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, and for transit cargo to move from the country’s ports to those destinations.

The Minister was accompanied by Dr Abass Awolu, Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr Christian Nti, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Highways Authority, Mr Roosevelt Otu, Director, Department of Feeder Roads, other directors of the Ghana Highways Authority as well as officials of Urban Roads.

Also present was Mr Clement Wilkinson, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West Municipal Assembly.

Mr Kwabena Bempong, Chief Resident Engineer for the project, said work commenced with the clearance of the median of the stretch.

He assured residents and motorists that adequate measures would be put in place to minimise the inconvenience that the start of the construction work would bring.

Source: GNA