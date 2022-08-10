Commercial driver held over defilement feigns blindness in court

Share this with more people!

“A part-time blind commercial (Trotro) driver,” charged with defilement, has appeared before an Adentan Circuit Court.

The GNA has learnt that Megbeha Israel goes blind whenever he hears the name of his investigator and the date to appear before court but miraculously regains his sight on his return to his police cell.

The source says the accused usually apply an ointment to his eyes, closing them before appearing in court.

Appearing before the Adentan Circuit Court, Israel had to be guided into the dock but when the court closed and he was being escorted by the police, he walked briskly without any support.

Charged with defilement, Israel had pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah has admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of GH¢300,000 with three sureties, one to be justified.

The Court further directed prosecution to file their disclosures. The matter has been adjourned to September 23.

Prosecuting Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario said the complainant was a trader residing at Sogakope in the Volta Region together with the victim who was her niece and a class five pupil.

Chief Supt. Mario said the accused was a driver at the Madina lorry station and he resides at Danfa in Accra.

Prosecution said on May 23, this year at about 10:00 am, the Madina District Patrol team, including General Sergeant Godwin Azaglo and General Sergeant Emmanuel Anokye together with the complainant, arrested Israel and brought him to the Madina Police Station.

The prosecution said the victim and her mother together with the aunty, a witness in the case, always travel from Sogakope to sell Oysters at the Madina Lorry Station.

It said the victim usually came to Accra on weekends with her mother and aunty.

Prosecution said On May 21, this year, the victim came from Sogakope as usual to sell her Oysters at the lorry station.

On May 22, this year at about 8:30 pm, the victim was on her way to pick up a plastic container at a spot at the lorry station and she met Israel and one other.

Prosecution said the accused told the victim that he had been seeing her and her sister at the station, but the victim said she had never set her eyes on the accused.

The prosecutor said the accused then introduced the other gentleman with him as his mate. Accused then led the victim to where he had parked his car and lured her into the car.

The prosecution said the accused then whispered to his mate to drive the vehicle to an unknown place where the driver’s mate left them.

The prosecutor said the accused forcibly removed the victim’s pants and had sexual intercourse with her on one of the car seats.

After the act, the prosecution said Israel drove the car back to the Madina Lorry station and ordered the victim to get out of his car.

The victim also informed the complainant who lodged a complaint with the Police and the accused was arrested.

Source: GNA