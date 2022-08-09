Ya-Na demands restitution of seized artefacts from German army

Share this with more people!

Ya-Na Abukari III, Overlord of Dagbon, has demanded a return of all artefacts seized from the Dagbon kingdom by the German Army during the battle of Adibo in December 1896.

He also sought reparation for the destruction of Yendi during the battle.

Ya-Na, in a speech read on his behalf on Monday during a courtesy call on him by President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Gbewaa Palace at Yendi, called for help to retrieve the artefacts.

He said, “We in Dagbon have our artefacts seized by the German Army as recent as December 1896 in the famous battle of Adibo. We will need help to retrieve these artefacts, and also seek reparation for the destruction of Yendi.”

The battle of Adibo was when Dagbamba fought a war with German colonisers at Adibo, a village about 10 kilometres away from Yendi.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said, “The call for reparation also involves the restitution of the various artefacts, which the colonialists took away from our country.”

He assured Ya-Na that “We will be working on that to make sure that the restitution takes place.”

Source: GNA