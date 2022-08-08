Home / Sports / Ghana’s men’s quartet disqualified for flouting rules Commonwealth Games

Ghana’s men’s quartet disqualified for flouting rules Commonwealth Games

11 hours ago

Ghana’s men’s 4×100 quartet were disqualified from Sunday’s finals despite initially booking a spot.

This comes after the team fielded an ineligible athlete in the second heat of the 4x100m, where they placed third with a 39.05s.

Joseph Paul Amoah was expected to join his colleagues Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, and Barnabas Aggerh for the race, but Amoah was replaced by Abdul Rasheed Sameenu few hours before the race.

Reports indicate that coaches of Team Ghana failed to notify officials about the last minute change and have been disqualified from the final of the 4x100m race.

Gambia would now take the place of Ghana in the finals scheduled for Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Source: GNA

