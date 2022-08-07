Upper Denkyira West rallies investment for oil palm processing

Share this with more people!

A state-of-the-art palm oil and palm kernel oil processing factory is to be established at Nkwantanum in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

The vision is a springboard to actualise the government’s implementation of the ‘Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD)’ programme and industrialisation, Mr Richmond Koduah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) has said.

He told the Ghana News Agency, the PERD initiative is intended to within five years, promote sustainable growth and development of the agriculture sector as part of ‘Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ)’ programme.

To attract and retain investments, he stated that the Assembly had secured a 2.5-acre land with completed designs and a business plan prepared for any public and private partnership.

A total of GH¢1,400,000.00 is expected to be invested in the project according to a feasibility study conducted by the Assembly.

Above all, the district has thousands of oil palm plantations particularly at Nkronua and Abora, coupled with the continuous distribution of oil palm seedling through the PERD programme.

According to the DCE, the Assembly was inspired by the fact that Ghana produced about 2,000,000 metric tons of oil palm fruits annually, and small-scale processors contributed about 60 percent of crude palm oil production.

However, the fats and oils needed for industrial use and home consumption was insufficient as a large percentage of the palm oil produced by small-scale processors could not be utilized by the larger-scale industries in Ghana or abroad because of its poor quality.

In that light, the Assembly has pledged to reverse the trend by exploring the causes and identifying ways to address the situation to spur second growth in the district.

He stated that it was the Assembly’s determination towards diversifying the district’s tree crop exports and thereby establishing a strong raw material base for industrialization to, open employment opportunities for the youth, and promote wealth creation, especially in rural economies.

In other sectors of the local economy, the DCE stated that the menace of illegal mining (galamsey) had caused grave destruction to the district’s natural environment and continued to pose a threat to the survival of the citizenry and remained a national security issue.

He was elated with the introduction of a community mining scheme as the main fulcrum around which the government seeks to organize responsible, viable, and sustainable community mining.

Mr Koduah indicated that large quantities of gold and other minerals particularly at Ayanfuri, Akwaboso, Gyaman, and Fobbinso, coupled with large and small-scale mining companies such as the Persues mining company.

Nonetheless, the area lacks all medium-scale mineral refineries to take full advantage of research endorsement to create jobs for the people.

Also, the boom in mineral activities had created huge trading opportunities and housing deposits that could be harnessed by investors for mutual gain.

To that extent, he welcomed all prospective investors, and assured of maximum security and adherence to rule to protect their investments.

Source: GNA