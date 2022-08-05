Rev Wengam elected new General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana

Share this with more people!

Reverend Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, Lead Pastor of Cedar Mountain International Church in Accra, has been elected the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

This was at the 30th biennial General Council Meeting of the Church last night attended by more than three thousand delegates at the University of Cape Coast.

Rev Dr Wengam, 50, takes over from Rev Professor Yaw Frimpong- Manso, who has been the General Superintendent for 12 years.

In his victory speech, Rev Dr Wengam said his immediate step was to “unite Assemblies of God, Ghana for true spiritual revival and greatness.”

He also assured of “visionary and progressive leadership of integrity, shift, speed, open heavens, and fulfillment of the Great Commission.”

Rev Dr Wengam said Assemblies of God, Ghana used to be the leading Pentecostal Church in Ghana and the first to establish a Bible School, a Radio Ministry, and used social action activities to win souls, and transform communities.

Rev Dr Wengam said it was also the first Church of Assemblies of God worldwide to produce a President and a Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.

“We will regain our position to become the leading Pentecostal Church. Ours is a church destined for greatness and greatness is our portion. Remember, we are products of the Azusa Street Revival,” he said.

Rev Dr Wengam said the journey to the highest office of Assemblies of God, Ghana had been “rough and tough” as he endured “odds, resistance, false accusations and misrepresentations.”

He expressed appreciation to God for raising him for that assignment, adding that the victory was for the ordinary local pastor who may never become District Pastor, Regional Superintendent or Executive Presbytery Member but who now had hope that indeed God still raised “Davids” from obscurity to prominence.

“The lesson to all is that we should not put the law above grace,” he added.

Source: GNA