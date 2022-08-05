NPP former national chairman Harona Esseku is dead

Share this with more people!

Mr Harona Esseku, a former National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), is dead.

A statement from his family noted that he died on Wednesday, August 3 at age 88.

According to the statement, “burial and funeral arrangements will be announced later.”

In 1992 the late Esseku was a founding member of the NPP who became chairman of the Party from 2001 to 2005.

In the Second Republic, at age 35, the late Esseku became the youngest Cabinet Minister for Transport and Communications in the Busia government, a ministry which by 2008 had been split into four Cabinet Ministries namely; Transport, Communications, Civil Aviation and Railways and Harbours.

His political career started in 1968 when he was elected by the Awutus, Effutus, Gomoas and Agonas to represent them in the constituent assembly during the drafting of the constitution of the second republic.

When the Progress Party was founded in 1969, Esseku was one of the members.

In the elections that took place on 29 August that year, Esseku was returned as a member of parliament for the Awutu-Effutu-Senya Constituency.

At the onset of the third republic, he became a founding member of the Popular Front Party (PFP) and later a member of the steering committee of the party.

He was a beneficiary of the member of the Order of the Star of Ghana award, conferred on him by the then President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2007.

He was married to Janet Esseku, a Ghanaian broadcaster who worked with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

He was a Christian.

Source: GNA