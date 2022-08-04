Missing and found contractor security officer at Newmont mine assisting police investigations  

Share this with more people!

A contractor security officer at Newmont Africa’s Ahafo Mine, who was reportedly missing for the past four days, has been found, and is assisting the Police in investigations.

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, around 1830 hours, the security officer (name withheld) of Protea Coin Ghana (Newmont security provider), informed his colleague about using the washroom and after about 45 minutes of not returning to his duty post and the colleague reported his absence to the supervisors on duty.

According to a statement issued and signed by Mr Samuel Osei, Manager, Communications and External Relations, Newmont Ghana Gold Limited, Ahafo South Mine, said joint search party made up of the Police, Newmont’s Emergency Team, Protea Coin Ghana and community volunteers conducted extensive search, but could not find the employee.

“A hunter found him at midday on Sunday, July 31, in a neighbouring forest reserve where he had traveled to himself. The officer is assisting the Police with its investigations on his disappearance while Newmont has arranged medical and psychological support for him”, it stated.

“The Company also notified the Minerals Commission who undertook an on-site fact-finding investigation. In collaboration with his community leaders, Police, local government officials, family and community leaders, a joint search team was initiated to find the missing officer”, the statement explained.

“I would like to thank the joint search team who worked tirelessly over the last 72 hours to find the missing security officer,” said Samuel Eshun, Acting General Manager, Ahafo South Mine in the statement.

It assured the safety and security of the Company workforce would continue to remain a priority, adding “we will review this incident thoroughly and ensure that the lessons learnt inform further enhancement of our security protocols and procedures”.

Source: GNA