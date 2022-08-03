Home / Entertainment / Ghanaian actor Prince Yawson is dead

Ghanaian actor Prince Yawson is dead

2 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment

The Late Prince Yawson

Ghanaian actor Prince Yawson, popularly known as “Waakye”, has passed on at the age of 52.

The veteran actor passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the 37 Military Hospital, with the cause of his death yet to be ascertained.

The actor had been battling illness in recent times and did recover on few occasions until this unfortunate news about his death.

The actor featured in some of Ghana’s top movies in the early 2000’s, having become a household name.

Movies he featured in include “Diabolo”, “Chorkor Trotro” and “Babina”, among others.

Source: GNA

