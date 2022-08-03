Ghana Armed Forces arrest intruder breaching fencing of Ammunition Depot

Share this with more people!

Ghana Armed Forces personnel at the Base Ammunition Depot in Michel Camp have arrested a middle-aged man who was in the process of breaching the perimeter fence to enter the Ammunition Depot.

The suspect, Yaw Boateng, claimed he was from Ashaiman Tulaku and was trying to access the Ammunition Depot to seek aluminium plated materials for sale.

A statement from the GAF to the Ghana News Agency said upon his arrest, 18 pieces of aluminium plates, iron pickets and a broken street light lamp holder were found among his possessions.

The suspect, the statement said, had been handed over to the Police CID for further action.

“GAF, however, wishes to caution the general public that the Base Ammunition Depot is a highly sensitive and restricted security zone, which is out of bounds to the general public,” he said.

It advised the public to desist from tampering with the perimeter fence or attempting to gain any unauthorised access for their own safety and that of all others as there could be serious repercussions for such actions.

The statement cautioned intruders and encroachers of the dire consequences for their actions if they failed to pay heed to the numerous public warnings and education on the need to stay clear off a high security zone such as an Ammunition Depot.

