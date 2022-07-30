Quality of herbal medicines should be encouraged – Dr. Henrichs

Share this with more people!

Dr. Phyllis Henrichs of Sankofa herbs and Roots has admonished manufacturers of traditional medicine to improve their products by deliberate implementation of good agricultural practices at the point of cultivation of medicinal plants.

They must also have good manufacturing practices, which includes packaging and post marketing surveillance.

She said while some medicinal products met the standard of quality, efficacy and safety by the Food and Drugs Authority, the quality of many others had been a matter of public concern.

She made the comments at a durbar of Traditional African Medicine Practitioners, at Abura Dunkwa.

Dr Henrichs noted that traditional medicinal products were an important source of healthcare for many Ghanaians with an estimated 80 per cent of people being treated with these products and called for adherence to quality standards if Ghana wanted to boost local manufacturing.

In addition, she said in the Country’s quest to develop traditional medicine, there was the need to collaborate and synchronize energies as stakeholders.

She was of the view that government had made great efforts to enhance traditional medicine in Ghana through policy guidelines to regulate and practice but there were still challenges which needed to be surmounted, through the collaborated efforts of all stakeholders.

Dr. Henrichs also known as Mama Africa noted that the scaling-up of local manufacturing was key to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), and to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 3, target 8, which included access to safe, effective quality and affordable essential medicine for all.

Mr Abubakari Acquah, Central Regional Chairman of Sankofa Traditional Medicine Practitioners, urged the government to protect the health of citizens by strengthening the regulatory agency to assure the quality, safety, and efficacy of herbal medicinal products in the country.

He also praised traditional medicine practitioners for their tremendous contribution to the health care system in the country.

Source: GNA