Let us strengthen universities to build capacities in science, technology and innovation – Dr Afriyie

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, said institutions of higher learning needed to be strengthened to help build capacities in science, technology and innovation (STI).

He said this was one of the surest ways to meeting the needs of the society.

Dr. Afriyie who was addressing the 3rd congregation of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) College of Science and Technology (CCST) at Kwadaso in Kumasi, said science must interact with society and solve societal challenges.

“In my opinion, I see CCST as one of the institutions that need to be strengthened to build STI capacity considering the vast state-of-the-arts facilities, equipment and field stations at the disposal of the College.”

The ceremony saw a batch of 38 students graduating in various Master of Science and Master of Philosophy disciplines for the 2021/2022 academic year.

It was held on the theme “Science and Technology Education for Industrial Development.”

Dr Afriyie noted that STI, undeniably drove the economic development around the world, adding that, a country like Ghana should not be left behind as nations progressed in the economy and industry.

“For a country to be classified as emerging, it must present some characteristics, each include economic growth and progressive industrialization among others.

“If not for anything, the challenges of COVID-19 have also provided the opportunities for us as scientists to do more and live up to our responsibilities”, Dr. Afriyie stated.

He said the Government, through Ministry, was currently working on a framework and technology facilitation mechanism to mainstream STI in all productive sectors of the economy.

Dr. Afriyie challenged the CSIR to create platforms and take centre stage in supporting and enhancing research, research commercialization, publications, patents, technology transfer, industry-science-academia collaboration as well as reaching markets.

Professor Mark Appiah, CCST President, said the College which placed emphasis on skills development and entrepreneurship would continue to train students who met the requirements for the job market.

He urged the graduating students to work hard, take risks, innovate and contribute to the sustainable development of Ghana.

Prof. Appiah said they must use the skills acquired to contribute to making some of the country’s flagship programmes more successful.

Source: GNA