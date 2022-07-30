Ghana police asked to review training curriculum to match current trends in crime

Share this with more people!

Dr Franklin Kwesi Biney, Executive Director, Royal Kingdom Security Network Limited, a private security company, has called for the review of the police training curriculum to be abreast of current trends in crime.

“After their six months of training, it looks like our police do not undertake further studies to upgrade and strengthen them to match current crime trends, making it look like our police were falling short,” he said.

Dr Biney made these remarks on the side-lines of the unveiling of Royal Kingdom Security Network Limited (ROKSNEL) as an accredited representative of the International Security Organisation (ISO-SEC) in Ghana.

The accreditation certifies ROKSNEL as a member of the international body to run courses and trainings in current trends in national and international security.

Dr Biney called on stakeholders in the security sector to do more in conflict prevention and improve information sharing on security to the citizenry.

He said the country needed to activate its “preventive capacities” to ensure that conflicts were prevented in the first place for peace and security.

“The recurrence of violence, robberies, kidnapping, abduction within countries is a clarion call for all of us to do more to build and consolidate peace, security and safety,” he added.

Dr Biney entreated the media to dedicate segments on their programmes to educate the public on security issues.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwadwo Antwi Tabi, Second-in-Command to the Director General of Private Security Organisations, Ghana Police Service, said though the Police were doing their best, they were restrained by “inadequate” logistics in their operations.

He, therefore, called on the public to support the service with information tip offs and logistics in their operations.

DCOP Tabi said the Service through partnership with United States of America and United Nations had their personnel being trained in combating current trends in crimes.

He said despite their challenges, they were doing their best in maintaining peace and security in the country and assured the public of their commitment to serve them with integrity.

The International Security Organisation (ISO-SEC) is an international security organisation headquartered in Switzerland.

Source: GNA