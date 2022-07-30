Active COVID-19 cases decline drastically in last three weeks

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says there has been dramatic drop in COVID-19 infections within three weeks, with active cases declining from 1,207 on July 2, to 283 on July 23.

Data from the GHS COVID-19 portal shows that four deaths were recorded in the last three weeks, with no critical or severe cases.

It said the number of new cases recorded in the last three weeks also reduced from 51 to 18 cases.

It said so far, 2,411 persons had recovered from the virus bringing the total recoveries to 166,267.

The current regional distribution of active cases are; Greater Accra 105, followed by Central 90, Bono 19, Eastern 12 and 11 cases each from Western, Ashanti and Bono East Regions.

The rest are: Upper East nine, Oti seven, Northeast five and one case each in Ahafo, Volta Regions and among International Travelers.

Savannah, Northern, Upper West and Western North Regions did not record any case.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Most people infected with the virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment.

However, some will become seriously ill and require medical attention.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19, include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell and sore throat.

Source: GNA