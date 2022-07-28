We will reduce outbreaks by 60% this year – Fire Service

The Chief Fire Officer, Mr Edwin Blankson, says the Service is working to reduce fire outbreaks by 60 per cent this year.

He has, therefore, charged fire inspectors to buckle-up and take fire safety to the “next level.”

Mr Blankson said this at a workshop by the Safety Department of the Service for fire inspectors from across country, under the theme: “Strategising to further reduce fire occurrences in the country.”

Mr Blankson asked the inspectors to intensify fire safety education, as well as “regular and meticulous inspection,” and expressed appreciation to the Director Fire Safety, Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, for the foresight.

DCFO Ntow Sarpong said the workshop was in line with the Chief Fire Officer’s five-year strategic document aimed at improving fire safety in the country.

She said the goal of the workshop was to help the Directorate take a Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat (SWOT) analysis of fire safety activities across the country, and to help identify opportunities and gaps for an improved service delivery.

“At the end of the workshop, participants will be equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to impact same in their home regions,” she said.

“…The success of this workshop is in our ability to deploy personnel equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills across the country to expand public education, conduct risk assessments, surveillance and respond to emergencies aimed at protecting the citizenry, households, strategic installations and business infrastructures in the country.”

She noted that there was a decline in fire outbreaks in the year 2020-2021, which meant that millions of Ghana cedis had been saved through fire safety education and heightening of fire safety consciousness.

DCFO Ntow Sarpong said there had been a drastic decline in fire outbreaks from January to May this year, a huge achievement for the Service.

She said the workshop would come up with a strategy to further reduce the number of fire occurrences through the activities and programmes of the Service.

DCFO Ntow Sarpong said the Department would soon embark on a nationwide education exercise as well as safety audit, especially at public places and charged the inspectors to share their knowledge and experiences.

“I employ you to move from the need to know to the need to share and let us feel free to share our experiences…to eradicate fire outbreaks, if possible,” she said.

Source: GNA