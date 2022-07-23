Kotoko withdraw from GHALCA’s top six tournament

Share this with more people!

Asante Kotoko has announced that they will not compete in the Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) top-six tournament this season.

The tournament was scheduled to be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in August, with the top six teams in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season expected to battle for the trophy.

But Kotoko, in a social media post on Thursday, declared their intention of not competing in the tournament, saying that their withdrawal was for sporting reasons.

“We have this afternoon written officially to GHALCA, informing the welfare body of our decision not to partake in this year’s GHALCA Top Six tournament.”

“Our decision was purely based on sporting reasons,” the social media post read.

Kotoko has been hit with a massive technical setback after their league-winning coach, Dr. Prosper Ogum Nartey, resigned from his position as head coach.

Source: GNA