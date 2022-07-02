Court remands two persons over human trafficking

Share this with more people!

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded two people into police custody over an alleged human trafficking.

Victoria Okeke and Emmanuel Adorabi have denied conspiring to traffic the victims.

Meanwhile, their accomplice, one Blessing, is on the run.

They will make their next appearance on July15, 2022.

Police Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah told the Court presided over by Mrs Ellen Offei Ayeh that both complainants; Jay Ezekiel and Hauwa Ummi as well as the accused persons Victoria Okeke and Adorabi Emmanuel were Nigerians.

The police said the accused persons had been in Ghana for some years now, and had no job.

Inspector Ofori-Appiah said in June 2022, the accused persons engaged their accomplice, on the run, to recruit the victims for them under the pretext of employing them in a restaurant in Ghana.

The police said on June 13, 2022, the accused persons managed to transport the victims to Ghana where they bused them to a house at Kwabenya.

The Court heard that contrary to the expectation of the victims that they were coming to work at restaurants, the accused persons rather forced them into prostitution.

The prosecution said the complainants could not bear the situation by engaging in prostitution, therefore, on June 22, 2022, they sneaked from the accused persons’ house to the Accra Regional CID and lodged complaint to the Police.

The complainants led the Police to the apartment of the accused persons, and they were arrested.

After investigation, the accused persons were charged with the offence and put before the Court.

Source: GNA