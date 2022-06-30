Minority raises concerns over govt’s alleged transfer of Ameri Power plant

Share this with more people!

The minority in Parliament has raised concerns over an alleged government’s transfer of the Ameri Power plant to Kumasi for $35 million.

At a press conference at Parliament House in Accra, on Wednesday, Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, the Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee, raised objections to the Government’s attempt to transfer the plant to private entities instead of the original plan to hand over the plant to the Volta River Authority.

Mr Abdulai Jinapor raised concerns over proposals by the government to increase electricity tariffs.

This, he said, would worsen the already tough economic conditions that had bedevilled the Ghanaian people.

As a result, Mr Abdulai Jinapor, who is also the Member of Parliament, for Yapei-Kusawgu, has, therefore, called on Civil Society Organisations and all well-meaning Ghanaians to mount pressure on the government to halt such a decision.

Source: GNA