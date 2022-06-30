Home / Politics / Minority raises concerns over govt’s alleged transfer of Ameri Power plant

Minority raises concerns over govt’s alleged transfer of Ameri Power plant

5 mins ago Politics Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn
John Jinapor

The minority in Parliament has raised concerns over an alleged government’s transfer of the Ameri Power plant to Kumasi for $35 million.

At a press conference at Parliament House in Accra, on Wednesday, Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, the Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee, raised objections to the Government’s attempt to transfer the plant to private entities instead of the original plan to hand over the plant to the Volta River Authority.

Mr Abdulai Jinapor raised concerns over proposals by the government to increase electricity tariffs.

This, he said, would worsen the already tough economic conditions that had bedevilled the Ghanaian people.

As a result, Mr Abdulai Jinapor, who is also the Member of Parliament, for Yapei-Kusawgu, has, therefore, called on Civil Society Organisations and all well-meaning Ghanaians to mount pressure on the government to halt such a decision.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Ghana government withdraws Tax Exemptions Bill from Parliament 

The Ghana government has withdrawn the Tax Exemptions Bill 2021, which seeks to prevent a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved

Share

Powered by WP Socializer