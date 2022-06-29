Second day of Arise Ghana protest begins smoothly from El-Wak stadium

Scores of protesters on Wednesday converged at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra to continue the day two demonstration by Arise Ghana, a pressure group.

The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday halted the day one of the demonstration around 1530 hours in line with a court order, which directed the demonstrators to end the protest at 1600 hours.

The police fired tear gas into the demonstrators for using an unapproved route on the first day.

The disagreement over the route resulted in the protesters hurling stones at the police, with a few burning car tyres in the middle of the road.

The clash resulted in the injury of some policemen and protesters.

The police, in a statement, said 29 persons had so far, been arrested for their participation in violent attacks and incitements during the demonstration.

A combined Military Police and the police personnel have been stationed at vantage positions to ensure order on the second day of the protest.

The demonstration is against hikes in fuel prices and the general harsh economic conditions in the country.

Source: GNA