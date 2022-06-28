Police clash with Arise Ghana protesters over use of unapproved route

The police Tuesday fired tear gas to disperse Arise Ghana protesters over the use of an unapproved route by the protesters.

The protesters were stopped from using the Ring Road through President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s house to the Jubilee House and directed to use Nkrumah Circle -Adabraka Road.

The disagreement over the route resulted in a clash with the police firing tear gas to dispel the demonstrators.

Some demonstrators pelted stones at the police necessitating the use of tear gas to dispel them.

A police bus was damaged and some protesters arrested.

A security source told the Ghana News Agency that the police had called for reinforcement.

No casualty recorded.

Source: GNA